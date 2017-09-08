Cancer Patient Offers $100 Reward For Safe Return Of Possibly Stolen Therapy Dog

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a local cancer patient’s therapy dog that disappeared last month.
Clyde, the five-pound, chihuahua-terrier mix was allegedly taken on Aug. 9 from a multi-family residence on the 3400 block of Lime Street in Riverside.
The dog was left in the common area and was snatched when the owner wasn’t there, police said.
The unidentified owner is offering a $100 reward.
Police said the therapy dog was helping the woman get through her fight with cancer.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Riverside Police Detective Laurie Ellefson at (951) 826-8717 or Lriso@riversideca.gov.
