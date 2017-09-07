Spotify, Hulu Team Up To Help Students

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Spotify and Hulu are teaming up allowing college students to access both services for a fee of $4.99 a month.
The new service will be dubbed, “Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu.”
The music streaming company Spotify essentially will pair its Spotify Premium with Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan, allowing the student to access both services under one payment with limited ads.
The bundle is available for undergrads starting today, and current students taking advantage of the Spotify Premium for students service can upgrade for free.