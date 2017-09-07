Thieves Steal 350K-Worth Of Jewelry From Family-Owned Store In Devastating Smash-And-Grab

NORCO (CBSLA.com) — A small, family-owned store may have to close after thieves stole an estimated $350,000-worth of jewelry in a devastating smash-and-grab.

Heather Shevitski says it’s hard to watch security video showing four individuals in masks and gloves come into her family’s jewelry store and take almost everything.

“To see it all wiped gone in less than a minute for people that don’t work for anything and don’t care about your life … It’s very very tough,” she said.

The thieves broke in around 11:30 p.m., coming through a back door and quickly emptying out display cases full of gold and gems. Shevitski thinks they got away with more than $350,000-worth of jewelry.

“We haven’t sat and counted each piece as of today, it’s still shocking at the moment,” she said.

Someone tried to break into the store in April, backing their car through the front windows. Shevitski says they thought they had enough security to prevent another attempt.

“We have everything. We felt we were secure,” she said. “He’s got so many high-def. cameras, which is supposedly the best — the best security system. It’s never enough. We’re just told if they want it, they’re going to find a way to get it.”

It looks like the thieves drove off in a Ford Edge with paper plates.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.