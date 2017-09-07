Hollywood Pickpockets Offer To Brush Off Bird Feces To Get Close To Victims

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Anyone getting hit with bird feces in Hollywood should beware of two pickpockets offering to brush it off.

Police say two pickpockets – a man and a woman – have adopted the bird feces ruse in order to get close to their victims in Hollywood.

In one incident, the couple approached one victim and told him he had bird feces on him and offered to clean it off. While they wiped down his back, the man took his wallet, and the two of them walked away before getting into a car and driving away.

In a second incident, the couple distracted the victim, then took a camera from the victim’s backpack.

Can you ID these people? Have you been a victim as well?

Suspects are wanted in a "pickpocketing" operation in #Hollywood. @LAScanner pic.twitter.com/E3ZS5sMHz9 — LAPD HOLLYWOOD DIV. (@LAPDHollywood) September 7, 2017

The first suspect is described a Hispanic man between 35 and 40 years old. He has black hair, brown eyes, is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, 170 to 180 pounds, and wore a blue and white checkered shirt, dark shorts and a black baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, also between 35 and 40 years old. She has black hair, is between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5, 130 to 150 pounds, and wore a black, flower-print shirt, black pants and a black hat.

They were seen driving away in a silver, late-model Nissan Rogue with white paper plates.

Anyone with information about the identity of this couple can make an anonymous tip to (800) 222-8477 or text “TIPLA” (274637) with a message begins with the letters “LAPD.”