Man Caught On Video Throwing Dog Off Cliff Sentenced

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A man who was caught on video throwing his dog off a cliff in Southern California has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Los Angeles County prosecutors say Andres Spancky Raya was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest on Aug. 9 to a felony animal cruelty charge.
Prosecutors say the 21-year-old threw his female pit bull mix, Mary Jane, off a hillside cliff in the 1300 block of Luella Drive into a ravine below on two different days last year. They say the dog was tossed about 145 feet down.
The incidents were caught on a neighbor’s surveillance video and the dog was later rescued.
Raya was sentenced two years in prison for the animal cruelty case. He was also sentenced Thursday to five years in an unrelated first-degree residential burglary case, and the sentences will be served concurrently, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said.
