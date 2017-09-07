Bear-Sightings On The Rise In Monrovia

MONROVIA (CBSLA.com) — It got a little wild in Monrovia Monday when a mama bear and her cubs busted through a bear-proof trash can in search of a snack.
Bear-sightings are becoming more common in foothill communities like Monrovia, reports CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz. And they’re making big messes in some neighborhoods.
“I think those who live up here are used to seeing them but we are very aware that they’re wild animals and we give them their space,” said resident Sheila Young.
It appears to be a common sentiment.
“I don’t mind the two bears when they come down here. The mother and her two cubs raided my apricot tree,” resident Ben Miller said.
Last year, Young was stuck in her car waiting for a bear to move from the porch.
She said she sees the bears at least once a week — sometimes in her neighbor’s swimming pool.