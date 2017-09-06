Teen Injured In Violent Microburst Flown To Children’s Hospital LA

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA.com/AP) — A teenage girl was badly injured during the Labor Day weekend in Santa Barbara by a dramatic microburst linked to remnants of former Tropical Storm Lidia flowing over Southern California.
Alyssa Nuño, 16, was on West Beach when the violent wind hit Sunday afternoon, sending umbrellas, surfboards and small boats flying through the air.
Videos posted on social media showed the storm arrive with gusts and pounding rain, followed by the aftermath of shattered trees and local street flooding.
The high school junior suffered a fractured skull, head trauma and broken bones, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family. She was first taken to a hospital in Santa Barbara, then flown to Children’s Hospital LA.
The National Weather Service says downslope winds had caused coastal areas to heat up considerably in the morning, and around 3 p.m. Santa Barbara Harbor reported an 80 mph (129 kph) gust.
The weather service says archived radar returns found a signature of the microburst “crashing towards the surface” around Santa Barbara.
