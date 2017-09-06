Man Killed In High-Impact Crash After Hitting Pedestrian In Hancock Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man was killed after hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk, then smashing into a blue pickup truck in Hancock Park while fleeing the scene of the first crash, police said.
The crash between a white utility truck and a blue pickup was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
The impact of the crash sent the truck into a light pole, and ejected the driver.
“It was just like an explosion, and somebody flying out of the car,” a woman who witnessed the crash said.
The crash also sent a piece of flying metal into a bedroom window, and hitting a baby’s crib. The child was not injured.
Traffic officers at the scene say driver of the white truck ran a red light after hitting a man who was crossing the street about two miles away at Normandie Avenue just a few minutes earlier.
Both the pedestrian and driver of the blue truck – who suffered minor injuries and had to be put in a neck brace before he was taken to a hospital – are expected to be OK.
Police say there were alcohol cans and bottles found in the white truck, but it’s unclear if the man who was killed was under the influence.