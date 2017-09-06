Diamondbacks Beat Dodgers, 3-1, For Club-Record 13th Victory In A Row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Adam Rosales doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a rare deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Wednesday night for their franchise-record 13th straight win.

Their winning streak is the second-longest in the majors this season behind Cleveland’s current 14 in a row.

The D-backs swept the NL West-leading Dodgers for the second consecutive week for the first time since September 2005 to keep a comfortable lead in the wild-card race.

Ketel Marte singled leading off the seventh against Luis Avilan (2-2). Rosales followed with a double to deep center, scoring the speedy Marte. David Peralta singled and J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Daniel Descalso was hit by Avilan, forcing in Rosales and extending Arizona’s lead to 3-1.

The Dodgers have lost a season-high six in a row and 11 of 12, with six of those defeats to the second-place D-backs. Los Angeles still owns baseball’s best record at 92-47.

The Dodgers briefly owned a 1-0 lead, an accomplishment in itself. The D-backs hadn’t trailed in their last 97 innings, the second-longest stretch in the majors since 1900, until Cody Bellinger’s RBI groundout to second put Los Angeles ahead in the first.

But they didn’t get a hit after the third inning.

Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 36th save.

The D-backs tied it 1-all in the second. A.J. Pollock reached on an error by shortstop Chris Taylor, stole second and came home on pitcher Taijuan Walker’s RBI double.

Walker (9-7) allowed one run and four hits in six innings, struck out four and walked three.

Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda gave up one run and four hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was ejected between innings after arguing balls and strikes leading off the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 1B Paul Goldschmidt was available off the bench, although the team was being cautious because of stiffness in his right elbow.

Dodgers: 1B Adrian Gonzalez’s back is still bothering him and manager Dave Roberts said it’s possible the 35-year-old veteran won’t be on the playoff roster. For now, Gonzalez will be used off the bench in key pinch-hit situations and get occasional starts to stay sharp.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (13-11, 3.83 ERA) takes the mound for the series opener at home against San Diego. He is 5-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 14 career starts against the Padres, including 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in three starts this season.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (16-2, 1.95) makes his second start since returning from the DL in the series opener against Colorado. He is 21-6 with a 3.05 ERA in 36 career starts against the Rockies.

