Part Of 134 Freeway Will Be Named For Obama

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A stretch of the Ventura (134) Freeway near Occidental College will officially be named for former President Barack Obama.
The state Legislature on Tuesday approved a resolution naming the 134 between the Glendale (2) and Foothill (210) freeways the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway,” said Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Canada Flintridge.
Obama attended Occidental College from 1979 to 1981 and lived in Pasadena in his sophomore year. He traveled the Ventura Freeway from his apartment to the campus.
“It is so important that California highlights the dignity of President Obama,” Portantino said. “His direct connection to Southern California in general and to the 134 Freeway specifically makes this the appropriate and exciting place to recognize his tremendous accomplishments and the presidential manner in which he led our country.”
The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted in June to rename a 3 1/2-mile stretch of Rodeo Road through southwest Los Angeles as Obama Boulevard in honor of the 44th president.
Assemblyman Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach, said he voted against the freeway naming, in part because he questioned Obama’s link to Los Angeles County.
“He didn’t even graduate from a California university,” Harper said.
