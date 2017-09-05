DEVELOPING: AG Sessions Announces End To DACA  | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Man Escapes Northridge Apartment Blaze With Serious Burns

Filed Under: Northridge

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA.com) – A man suffered burns to his arms and legs after a fire broke out in his second-story apartment in the early morning hours Tuesday in Northridge.

The blaze was reported at 1:47 a.m. in a 54-unit garden-style apartment complex the 8600 block of Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find the victim’s apartment well-involved with flames. He was rescued by firefighters and rushed to a hospital in serious condition, LAFD said.

The victim told firefighters that he was awoken by loud sounds prior to discovering the fire. The rest of the complex was safely evacuated and there were no other injuries.

It took nearly 50 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The blaze did not spread to any other units.

A financial estimate of the damage to the apartment and the cause of the fire are under investigation. It’s unclear if any other residents were displaced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch