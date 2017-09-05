Man Escapes Northridge Apartment Blaze With Serious Burns

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA.com) – A man suffered burns to his arms and legs after a fire broke out in his second-story apartment in the early morning hours Tuesday in Northridge.
The blaze was reported at 1:47 a.m. in a 54-unit garden-style apartment complex the 8600 block of Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Crews arrived to find the victim’s apartment well-involved with flames. He was rescued by firefighters and rushed to a hospital in serious condition, LAFD said.
The victim told firefighters that he was awoken by loud sounds prior to discovering the fire. The rest of the complex was safely evacuated and there were no other injuries.
It took nearly 50 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The blaze did not spread to any other units.
A financial estimate of the damage to the apartment and the cause of the fire are under investigation. It’s unclear if any other residents were displaced.