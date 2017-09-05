LAPD Officer Involved In North Hollywood Wreck, 1 Arrested

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A Los Angeles police officer was involved in a collision that resulted in the arrest of one suspect Tuesday morning in North Hollywood and the search for a second.
The collision occurred at 9:34 a.m. at Whitsett Avenue and Sherman Way, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
Following the collision, one suspect was taken into custody and a second remained at large, Madison said.
It was unclear if anyone was hurt. The circumstances that led up to the crash were not released.