Arleta Man Arrested For Violent Sexual Attack Caught On Camera In Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — An Arleta man caught on camera allegedly trying to rape a woman in Van Nuys three weeks ago was arrested Tuesday.

Antonio Reye, 27, was taken into custody in Arleta while he was working as a laborer, according to a police press release.

On Aug. 12, security video caught the 35-year-old victim being attacked by a man as she was walking home to her apartment on Vanowen Street at about 5:45 a.m.

Shortly after the attack, the suspect took a taxi home. That taxi driver recognized Reyes in the video and called police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who put up a fight, spoke to CBS2’s Andrea Fujii.

“In the end, it became that physical defensive thing where I’m trying to get him off me,” the victim said. “I’d like to understand what happened that day because if anything, I want justice done.”

Detectives said they lost sleep over the case because they were worried Reyes would strike again.

“You want to allow a woman to walk out for a cup of coffee in the wee hours of the morning without having to fear being attacked by stranger,” said Capt. Lillian Carranza of the LAPD.

The victim said she had taken self-defense classes, and her instincts to fight kicked in. She vowed to continue taking her early morning walks.

“Nothing’s going to stop me,” she said.

Our record search showed Reyes has been in and out of jail on felony and misdemeanor charges

Police said there may be more victims, who are urged to come forward and call (818) 374-9500.

Dial (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours or on weekends.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit http://www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips”