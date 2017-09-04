Street Racing Blamed In Crash That Critically Injured Grandmother

LOMA LINDA (CBSLA.com) — A Riverside grandmother was in critical condition Monday night after an accident Saturday evening that’s being blamed on illegal street racing.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Tina Patel reports, the 62-year-old woman, Cathy Fragoso, was in the backseat of a car coming off the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino when they were hit by two cars that appeared to be street racing.

Fragoso is now in the hospital with traumatic brain injury, a broken neck and severe internal damage.

“They’ve said she may never walk again. Might not talk. She’s never going to be the same,” said daughter Melodie Sevilla.

“From what I understand the first car clipped the back of the car. The car spun and then the second car hit and it caused it to roll a few times,” Sevilla said.

Police told Sevilla they are still looking for the first car which took off after the accident. The driver and passenger in the second car were injured themselves but Sevilla said police still haven’t told her family who they are or if they are facing any charges.

“They did go to the hospital. We know that. But from what we understand they were released from the hospital,” said Sevilla.

Sevilla and her family said they’re just trying to focus on her mom’s recovery right now. But they do want drivers who race to know just how devastating their actions can be.

“It’s just needless, just needless,” said Sevilla. “It didn’t have to happen.”