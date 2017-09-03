Strong Thunderstorm Moves Into Sunland Area

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say Doppler radar tracking a strong thunderstorm near the Sunland area Sunday showed that the storm was moving west.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the storm could bring brief, but heavy rainfall.
Hourly rainfall rates could exceed .5 of an inch.
“These rates may bring localized flash flooding,” the LASD said in a news release. “Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will also be possible with this storm.”
Authorities said locations that could be impacted include Santa Clarita, Granada Hills, Sylmar, Pacoima, Sunland, San Fernando, Arleta, Panorama City, Sun Valley, Lakeview Terrace, and Tujunga.
Drivers were warned not to drive through flooded roadways.
For up-to-the-minute live traffic updates, tune-in to KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO and visit cbsLA.com/traffic.