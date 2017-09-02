California Wildfire Reaches Giant Sequoia Grove

SAN FRANCISCO (AP — Authorities say a fire burning near Yosemite National Park has entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoias.
Giant sequoias are among the largest and longest-lived organisms on Earth.
The Nelder grove holds 106 of them, including one of the world’s largest, the 24-story-high Bull Buck sequoia.
It was unclear of any of the trees had been destroyed. California Department of Fire spokespeople say they have no new information on firefighters’ efforts to save the grove.
Fire officials say the high number of already dead trees in the area is hampering their fight against the more than 8-square-mile wildfire.
Giant sequoia survive in only a few dozen scattered groves in Northern California.
Earlier, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a wildfire burning through mountains just north of downtown is the largest in city history.
The wildfires prompted evacuation orders early Saturday for more than 600 homes in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.
