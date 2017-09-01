3-Alarm Fire Rips Through 20 Stevenson Ranch Apartments

Filed Under: Apartment Fire, Stevenson Ranch

STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA.com) — Fire investigators are on the scene of a three-alarm blaze that destroyed or heavily damaged as many as 20 apartments in Stevenson Ranch early Friday morning.

Flames were reported just after 1 a.m. to be coming from a third-floor balcony of the Park Chateau complex in the 24900 block of Constitution Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It seemed like it just kept coming,” tenant Dennis Turnbough said. “It appeared to be growing and growing. At that point, the smoke was getting thicker, it was moving all over.”

That’s when Turnbough said sheriff’s deputies instructed everyone to get back and get away.

No injuries were reported, but at least 26 residents have been displaced.

About 100 firefighters had the fire under control just before 5 a.m.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch