3-Alarm Fire Rips Through 20 Stevenson Ranch Apartments

STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA.com) — Fire investigators are on the scene of a three-alarm blaze that destroyed or heavily damaged as many as 20 apartments in Stevenson Ranch early Friday morning.
Flames were reported just after 1 a.m. to be coming from a third-floor balcony of the Park Chateau complex in the 24900 block of Constitution Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“It seemed like it just kept coming,” tenant Dennis Turnbough said. “It appeared to be growing and growing. At that point, the smoke was getting thicker, it was moving all over.”
That’s when Turnbough said sheriff’s deputies instructed everyone to get back and get away.
No injuries were reported, but at least 26 residents have been displaced.
About 100 firefighters had the fire under control just before 5 a.m.
