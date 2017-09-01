Fans Out In Full Force To Buy New ‘Star Wars’ Toys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Fans lined up overnight to snag one of the new toys being released ahead of the next film in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Dozens lined up at a Toys ‘R’ Us in Los Feliz, waiting for the toys to be released at midnight.
Hundreds of new “Star Wars” toys were released ahead of the December opening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Eric James said he was excited to get one of the new “Black Series” figures.
“Especially something like this, one of the new vehicles, which is the original Star Wars Luke with his land speeder,” he said.
Even though the items are technically toys, serious fans consider the products to be collectibles, and they are priced as such – the Luke Skywalker Landspeeder is priced at $59.99, and is already sold out.