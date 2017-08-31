Wildland Fire Breaks Out In Rural Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – An 85-acre wildland fire broke out in an unincorporated area of Riverside Thursday.
The Marlborough Fire broke out before 11 a.m. at Marlborough Avenue and Northgate Street, according to CAL Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department, who were battling the blaze.
As of 12:40 p.m., the fire was 85 acres in size and 20 percent contained. It was not threatening any structures and no evacuations had been issued, officials said.
The Marlborough Fire was burning at a slow rate. Firefighters were battling the fire on the ground and in the air with water-dropping helicopters.
The cause is under investigation.