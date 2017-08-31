Lightning-Caused Outages Force School Closures In Colton

COLTON (CBSLA.com) – Lightning strikes caused major outages in Colton Thursday that left thousands of people in the dark and forced several schools to close for the day.
A lightning strike hit the main substation for Colton Electric Utility, which knocked out power and phone service throughout the city, according to a post on the Colton Public Utilities Facebook page.
The city was asking residents to conserve water because its pumps do not have power. Repairs were expected to take until at least 4 p.m.
As a result of the outage, Colton Joint Unified School District canceled classes at the following schools:
— Rogers, Grant, Lincoln, Birney, Mckinley, Cooley, Reche, Grand Terrace and Wilson elementary schools.
— Colton and Terrace Hills middle schools.
— Colton and Washington high schools.
— San Salvador preschool.
Classes were expected to resume as scheduled Friday.
It was unclear exactly how many customers were without power. CEU has its own power plant and four separate substations which service about 16,000 residential and 2,500 commercial customers, according to its website.