Deputy DA Violently Beaten While Jogging In Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for a suspect who attacked a Southern California deputy district attorney while she was jogging in Newport Beach early Thursday morning.

The attack occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of East 16th Street and Dover Drive. According to Newport Beach police, the woman was running along 16th Street when the suspect approached her from behind and attacked her.

Following the attack, the bloodied victim walked into Newport Workout, a gym located in the 700 block of Dover Drive.

“Not a little blood, covered in blood, like a bucket of blood was poured over her,” said Ron Cary, a trainer at the gym.

Cary said the victim was barely able to walk.

“She was in shock, she was frantic, she was all over the place, rambling,” Cary added.

According to Cary, the victim told police investigators that she is a deputy DA involved in a murder trial in the Inland Empire.

“She said, ‘I’m in the middle of a murder trial, I’m on a murder trial, and I was attacked from behind,’” Cary said.

Detectives are investigating whether the trial is reportedly working on is linked to the attack. Police confirmed to CBS2 she was not sexually assaulted or robbed during the incident. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not confirmed.

Another witness reported seeing a man on a bike following the woman prior to the attack. Police, however, did not immediately release a description of the suspect.