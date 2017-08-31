Best Bars To Watch Football In Orange County

Whether it’s college or professional, football games are some of the most-watched shows on television. Sitting at home and watching the games is good, but it’s even more fun to go to a bar where you can keep an eye on several screens at the same time while enjoying some beverages and great food. If you’re looking for a spot to watch football, try these great Orange County bars.



Danny K’s

1096 N. Main St.

Orange, CA 92867

(714) 771-9706

www.dannyks.com 1096 N. Main St.Orange, CA 92867(714) 771-9706 Some bars are great if you want to follow a particular team. Danny K’s is a great place to watch football because you can keep an eye on every game. The televisions are spread throughout the bar, and you can keep an eye on all the action on any particular weekend. What’s even better is that you can do more (if you need to) than just drink and watch football. Danny K’s has a full menu as well as pool and darts – you know, just in case your team isn’t having a good game.



Patsy’s Irish Pub

28971 Golden Lantern, Suite 108

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

(949) 249-2604

www.facebook.com 28971 Golden Lantern, Suite 108Laguna Niguel, CA 92677(949) 249-2604 Patsy’s is a great bar for a lot of reasons. First, it is a neighborhood bar where it is easy to feel welcome. Second, between the Irish pub food and the drinks, you’ll be set up with whatever you might need. Also it is a great place because it doesn’t matter what team you root for, you’re able to watch it here. The televisions are set up across the bar, and you can find every game here every week. Make a day of it with Patsy’s great menu and excellent beer selection.



Old Crow Smokehouse

21022 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 536-0381

www.oldcrowsmokehouse.com 21022 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 536-0381 If watching football is good, then watching football at a beachside barbecue spot is even better. Old Crow Smokehouse is in Pacific City and provides a view of the ocean, which just might be enough to distract you from the games. The menu here boasts all of the barbecue favorites you could ever want. On top of that, you’ll find 55-inch screens throughout the place, which are ideal for watching football. Oh, and this place also gives you the opportunity to share with all your less fortunate friends how you are enjoying the action.



Heroes Bar and Grill

125 W. Santa Fe Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 738-4356

www.heroesfullerton.net 125 W. Santa Fe Ave.Fullerton, CA 92832(714) 738-4356 Nothing goes with football quite like beer. That is just one of the things that makes Heroes a great place to watch football. This place has 119 beers on tap so you could probably go through an entire football season without trying them all. Heroes also has plenty of food in huge portions that are great for sharing with your football-loving friends. With plenty of screens, you won’t have any trouble keeping up with all the action of the games.



Bigs

323 N. State College

Fullerton, CA 92831

(714) 526-4950

www.bigsfullerton.com 323 N. State CollegeFullerton, CA 92831(714) 526-4950 Bigs has a lot of qualifications for being a great place to watch football. It boasts plenty of seats, which means that you don’t have to stand through the entire game. You’ll also find a lot of screens to keep track of any football game that interests you. You’ll also find a great selection of food – including breakfast for those early games – ranging from poke to a variety of burgers. To top it all off, you’ll find a good selection of beers here that will only enhance your viewing experience.

By Gary Schwind