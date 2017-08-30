Where To Get The Best Dog Toys In Orange County

There are plenty of places to buy healthy foods and unique treats for dogs in Orange County – but those things aren’t nearly as fun to shop for as toys are. Whether your dog loves to chase tennis balls, pull on rope toys or squeak plushies for hours on end, these local shops are perfect for shopping for that pivotal dog toy that will make your pooch’s day at the park or jaunt in the backyard better than ever.



Anaheim Feed and Pet Supply

1730 North Lemon Street

Anaheim, CA 92801

(714) 992-2012

Whether it's a special occasion or simply time to replace old toys that are wearing out, Anaheim Feed and Pet Supply is one local place that is great for purchasing toys. Having been in the same storefront since the 1970s, the shop now features thousands of products from more than 100 brands. Though they are independently owned, they carry many brands of toys that are popular across the country. If you're looking for a sturdy toy that dogs can't destroy, grab a rubber Kong toy. Another favorite is the brand Chuckit!, which makes tennis ball launchers that are perfect for dogs with a lot of stamina or interest in playing fetch. Anaheim Feed and Pet Supply also sells things by manufacturers like Nylabone, Kyjen and more.



PetSmart

1500 East Village Way

Orange, CA 92865

(714) 923-4037

Although PetSmart is a massive chain, they have a wonderful array of toys for sale at their various Orange County locations, which include those at Lake Forest, Santa Ana and elsewhere in O.C. While you're likely to find plenty of balls and rope toys here, they have an incredible selection of Kong plushies. Shaped like animals like chickens and frogs, these small toys have Velcro openings that allow new squeakers to be placed inside should they break. They also have a fabulous new line created by Ellen DeGeneres, called ED, that has vibrant colors, modern patterns (like stripes and toys with words on them) and relatable objects like plush soccer balls and baseballs. The line also includes a variety of toy bins, featuring sayings like, "I never met a toy I didn't bite."



Healthy Spot

1880 Newport Boulevard

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 877-0350

Located near the end of the 55 freeway, Healthy Spot is a place you can stop on your way to the beach. Grab some toys for your pooch to enjoy on the sand or at home. The clean-cut store offers a fun selection of toys. A line by Jax & Bones includes rope toys shaped like animals—elephants and giraffes—giving the illusion of a plush toy. These are great options for dogs that rip up traditional squeaky toys. Simply Fido makes a toy for the same types of dogs, though they're stuffless toys. The store's own line of glow balls makes for an outstanding option, viewable for nighttime fetch sessions. Plus, they sell a set that includes a bone toy and a blanket, perfect for traveling with pets.



Pet Country

22485 El Toro Road

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 951-7387

During a visit to Pet Country, you can snag some traditional dog toys, but they're not the real highlight of this South Orange county store. The shop aims to be as healthy as possible, and that doesn't end with their food and treat options. Pet Country offers special dog toys that are eco-friendly, natural and organic. Making sure that your pet is safe is their number one priority and that is reflected in their toy selection. It doesn't end there either. The shop offers sulfate and paraben free shampoos as well as special brushes, potty pads, carpet cleaners, collars and leashes, crates and more to keep local animals safe and happy.



Local Pet Market

18900 Beach Boulevard

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 962-9272

Local Pet Market is another smaller store that has a lot to offer. Filled to the brim with high-quality pet supplies, the Huntington Beach-based spot has everything from Chuckit! tennis ball toys to Mighty Toys heavy-duty squeaky plush toys for dogs that like to run or chew. Lulubelles makes a unique line of toys featuring Puppy (Tootsie) Pops, Poopsie (Tootsie) Rolls, PupSavers (LifeSavers), Pup-eroni (pepperoni) and more that resemble popular foods and candies. Another brand, WARE of the DOG, offers boiled wool toys, many of which are animal heads like frogs and pigs shaped like a ball. The unique collection at the store also includes unique plushies like unicorns, cans of beer, gnomes and milkshakes as well as interactive wobble balls and a West Paw line of rubber toys.



Petco

27815 Santa Margarita Parkway

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

(949) 588-6112

Just like PetSmart, the Petco chain has plenty of toys to offer dog owners. Those looking for toys on a budget should check out the bins near the front of many of the local Petco stores, often offering squeaky toys for $1 or $2. Like many of the other stores, they sell the Kong and Chuckit! toys that are incredibly popular, but they have some other options as well. Check out lines inspired by pop culture hits like Star Wars, Dr. Seuss, Woody Woodpecker and more as well as baseball and football teams. From rope-based lightsaber toys to Cat in the Hat plushies, there are plenty of fun recognizable toys to buy.



Puppy Store

2800 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 835-2275

One of the most exciting places to shop for dog toys in Orange County is at the Puppy Store. Located within the Mainplace Mall, the store doesn't necessarily have the greatest selection, but they have something else to offer: puppies. This pet store sells dogs as well as plenty of gear so you can scope out a new pet or play with the puppies while you're there. There are a variety of toys that are for sale at the Puppy Store—but you can also get them from an adoption. A few of the store's packages include necessary items for those adopting new pets, including toys. You'll also find a selection of dog beds and clothing within the store.