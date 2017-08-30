Study: Americans Want To Travel To Dubai, Costa Rica And Iceland

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A trip to France’s famous vineyards. An excursion on the Italian Riviera.
These popular destinations are perhaps surprisingly not at the top of the list of countries Americans would most like to travel to.
According to a survey from online flight comparison company www.US.Jetcost.com, Dubai (29 percent), Costa Rica (25 percent) and Iceland (24 percent) rank as the top countries Americans want to visit.
According to the poll, when asked to state what most attracted them to the top three countries, the most popular response for Dubai was “shopping opportunities” (48 percent), for Costa Rica was “the sloth sanctuaries” (52 percent) and for Iceland was “the Northern Lights” (73 percent).
A total of 4,956 Americans aged 18 and over were surveyed.
The other countries in the top ten include Italy, Kenya, Croatia, Brazil, Switzerland, Samoa and Cyprus.