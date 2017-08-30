3 Suspects Ransack Riverside Home While Teen Home Alone

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – Police have released surveillance video of a woman and two men who attacked a teen girl and then robbed her Riverside home Saturday afternoon.

The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, in the 8400 block of Syracuse Street.

According to Riverside police, the suspects approached the teen victim while she was walking to the front door of her house. One of the male suspects held the girl, while the other two broke in.

After ransacking the home, security video showed the suspects wiping away their fingerprints prior to leaving with bags full of stolen items.

The suspects fled in two vehicles: a dark colored four-door sedan, maybe a Chevrolet, and a red two-door muscle car, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

The female suspect was described as Black, 20s, about 5 feet tall and 150 pounds with black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white stripes, black pants and a white headband.

The second suspect was described as a Black man in his 40s with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The third suspects was described as a Black man with black hair. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, tan pants a blue baseball cap and a yellow reflective construction-type vest.

Anyone with information should call Riverside police at 951-353-7134.