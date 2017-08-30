HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | PhotosListen Live | CBS DFW

3 Suspects Ransack Riverside Home While Teen Home Alone

Filed Under: Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – Police have released surveillance video of a woman and two men who attacked a teen girl and then robbed her Riverside home Saturday afternoon.

capture65 3 Suspects Ransack Riverside Home While Teen Home Alone

Security video from the Aug. 26 break-in. (Riverside Police Department)

The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, in the 8400 block of Syracuse Street.

According to Riverside police, the suspects approached the teen victim while she was walking to the front door of her house. One of the male suspects held the girl, while the other two broke in.

After ransacking the home, security video showed the suspects wiping away their fingerprints prior to leaving with bags full of stolen items.

The suspects fled in two vehicles: a dark colored four-door sedan, maybe a Chevrolet, and a red two-door muscle car, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

The female suspect was described as Black, 20s, about 5 feet tall and 150 pounds with black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white stripes, black pants and a white headband.

The second suspect was described as a Black man in his 40s with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The third suspects was described as a Black man with black hair. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, tan pants a blue baseball cap and a yellow reflective construction-type vest.

Anyone with information should call Riverside police at 951-353-7134.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch