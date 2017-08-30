Thousands Of Homes In Sweltering San Fernando Valley Still Without Power

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of homes across a wide swath of the San Fernando Valley remain without power Wednesday morning.
Weather-related outages continue to plague 8,500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in the west San Fernando Valley area, an outage that began Tuesday afternoon as temperatures were in the triple digits.
As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, more than 4,000 customers in Pacoima and nearly 2,000 customers in the Valley Glen area near North Hollywood remain without power.
DWP crews are worked around the clock to install temporary high voltage equipment in Northridge to restore power as equipment and the station was overloaded and in high use due to the heat, officials said. They estimate power will be restored to customers by 6 a.m.
A third straight day of excessive heat is expected Wednesday. A statewide Flex Alert was issued Tuesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Forecasters said they expect more heat records Wednesday. Lancaster reached a high of 109 degrees Tuesday, breaking the record for an August 28, which was 107 and set in 1998. Sandberg, a mountain locale in the Antelope Valley, reached 103 degrees, breaking the record of 97 set in 2007. Woodland Hills reached 112 degrees, tying the record set in 1996.
