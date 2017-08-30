Power Outage Leaves Boyle Heights Residents Hot And Bothered

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — It could be a long and hot night ahead for some Angelenos.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Andrea Fujii reports, nearly 8,300 people have lost power in L.A.’s Boyle Heights neighborhood.

“Without the AC, being inside the house, nothing to watch, the refrigerator off. It’s just really bad,” said neighbor Jonathan Barragan.

Businesses suffered too. Customers ate in silence and the kitchen was dark at El Rinconcito del Mar where the power has gone off four times.

“We’re shutting down every time,” said waitress Dalia Soto. “It comes back up and gives us hope and it’s just not constant.”

With no air conditioning people were out of their homes as it’s a little cooler outside.

“Three times yesterday. Four times today. What’s the problem?,” asked neighbor Danny Sanchez.

LADWP said a transformer blew at their Boyle Heights station that crews said is just too old to handle the power demand. They said they’re replacing it with a temporary transformer.

A few blocks away laundromat customers like Gladys Santos said she can’t leave her soaked clothes in the dryer that just stopped working.

“I have to wait 30 minutes,” said Santos.

Those lucky enough to finish their laundry folded it in intense heat inside.

With the heat wave not going anywhere for a while, restaurant workers hope they can soon put their chefs back to work.

“The cooks are going to cook themselves,” said Soto.