Pittsburgh Mom Delivers Baby Inside Amniotic Sac In Her Car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh mother’s birth photo of her premature baby delivered still inside the amniotic sac, in the front seat of her car, is going viral.

Raelin Scurry shared the image of the incredibly rare moment on her Instagram page.

She says on Aug. 24 she started having contractions but was only 29 weeks in so she figured it was just Braxton Hicks and tried to wait it out.

“After about 45 minutes of consistent contractions that were increasing in intensity I decided I should probably go in,” Scurry said.

She says her fiancé started driving her to the hospital when the contractions started getting closer together and more intense.

They called 911 but Scurry says the dispatchers couldn’t understand her because she was screaming so much with the contractions.

“I handed the phone to my fiancé. I pulled my pants off and reached down, sure enough his head was right there,” Scurry said on her Instagram post. “I pushed one time and my miracle baby was here. When I looked down I realized he was still completely wrapped in the amniotic sac.”

The 911 dispatcher told the couple to pull over and wait for paramedics but Scurry says she thought they would make it to the hospital quicker.

“At first the baby was still and all I could do was pray he would be okay. And then I rubbed his face with my thumb and he pulled his little hands and feet up to his face as if he understood my prayers and wanted to reassure us he was okay,” Scurry said.

Raelin says the odds of having a baby en caul is fewer than one in 80,000 births usually during C-section.

She says they arrived at the hospital where a hospital worker met them and took Ean “EJ” Jamal Vanstory Jr. in. He weighed 3 lbs., 1 oz.

“I know he’s going to be an awesome little man! He is truly a miracle baby.”

Scurry’s Instagram post was picked up by the Facebook page, “Birth Without Fear” and has already been shared thousands of times and has more than 14,000 reactions.

EJ is making such great progress! He is 4lbs 3.8oz. He is starting to get some of his feeds by mouth and I got to put him to breast. A post shared by Raelin Scurry (@raeee_nacoal23) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

She posted on Aug. 29 saying that EJ has made great progress. He’s 4 lbs., 3.8 oz., and it starting to feed through his mouth.