Feinstein Booed For Predicting Trump Will Remain In Office; Senator Blasts Arpaio Pardon

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA.com/AP) — Longtime U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein elicited some boos from supporters at a speech in San Francisco for suggesting President Donald Trump would likely serve out his term in office.

“Look, this man is going to president most likely for the rest of his term,” Feinstein said during a Q&A Tuesday night at The Commonwealth Club. “I just hope he has the ability to learn and to change.

“And if he does, he can be a good president,” she added. “And that’s my hope. I have my own personal feelings about it…I understand how you feel.”

When asked about the pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the 84-year-old Feinstein called it “a stupid thing to do.”

Feinstein said Trump’s pardon sent a message to police departments around the United States “that racial profiling is OK.”

On the topic of a border wall with Mexico, Feinstein said she believes Americans would rather send aid to Texas flood victims than pay for a border wall.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” she said. “I think Texas takes the place of the wall and I think America would much rather contribute their tax monies to the rehabilitation of Texas and all that 1,600 square miles than another wall on our border.”

The friendly conversation touched on many subjects, but Feinstein did not say whether she’ll seek re-election next year.

