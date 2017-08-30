HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | PhotosListen Live | CBS DFW

Whittier Family’s Lawsuit Claims Police Smothered Their Son To Death

Filed Under: Wrongful Death Suit

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of a mentally ill California man who died after losing consciousness while being restrained by officers has begun legal action against police. Jonathan Salcido died May 4 after being detained by police in Whittier, 20 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

His family’s lawyers say they filed a claim in court Wednesday and plan a $15 million civil rights lawsuit. An email seeking comment from Whittier police officials was not immediately returned.
Officers initially responded to reports of a 27-year-old man suffering from a mental illness who was refusing to go to a mental hospital.

Officials said as officers handcuffed Salcido, he passed out. He died at a hospital.His family says Salcido suffered from mental illness for a decade.The sheriff’s department, which is investigating the death, says the probe is ongoing.

