LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Paul Goldschmidt homered for the third straight game, Robbie Ray fanned 10 in 6 2/3 innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat Los Angeles 6-4 on Wednesday night, sending the Dodgers to their first four-game losing streak of the season.

And while the losing streak might not mean much at this point in the season, some baseball fans on social media are concerned, while others are taking it in stride.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

im chillin my dodgers are 91-40 ☝🏾 — noe (@noewolf24) August 31, 2017

I wish the dodgers knew what winning was again — Tim West (@TheRealTimWest) August 31, 2017

should #Dodgers fans be concerned that their starting pitchers suddenly seem to suck at just the same time that the offense has tanked? — DodgerBluez (@DodgerBluez) August 31, 2017

For the first time this season the Dodgers have lost 4 in a row.

What does it mean? Nothing. — Ross Porter (@therossporter) August 31, 2017

All is not lost, #Dodgers fans. The '01 Mariners endured 4-gm losing streak as late as Sept. 20-23. '98 Yankees lost 8 of 12 from Sept. 5-16 — Matt Kelly (@mattkellyMLB) August 31, 2017

Should we be concerned about this #Dodgers loosing streak or nah? — L.A. (@LA_Everyday) August 31, 2017

It sucks the Dodgers pitchers are being scapegoated. The Dodgers have overcome lackluster starting pitching, this season, enough times. — Monica Guzman 🇺🇸 (@Monica_Guzman_) August 31, 2017

So the @Dodgers lose yet again another series, but there's really no reason to panic. We still got a good shot at breaking the wins record — Jonathan Mejia (@jaymejia0813) August 31, 2017

Man idk how to feel. We're the last team in the majors to lose 4 straight, I knew it would happen but why now? Starting pitching 😦 #Dodgers — DeRon (@MaliceDeRon) August 31, 2017