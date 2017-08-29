Near-Riot Erupts At Vegas Casino As Man Throws Cash Outside Club

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA.com) — A man throwing around hundred dollar bills caused a near riot at a Las Vegas casino.
Las Vegas police swarmed the Cromwell Casino to control crowds after a man decided to “make it rain.”
Outside Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell Casino, a man holding a stack of hundred dollar bills began throwing them, attracting as many as 1,000 people eager to get free money.
Video posted on Instagram showed people running through a casino as police officers dart around, before several people are seen geting up from the floor.
No injuries were reported, but police did make two misdemeanor arrests.
