Near-Riot Erupts At Vegas Casino As Man Throws Cash Outside Club

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA.com) — A man throwing around hundred dollar bills caused a near riot at a Las Vegas casino.

Las Vegas police swarmed the Cromwell Casino to control crowds after a man decided to “make it rain.”

Outside Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell Casino, a man holding a stack of hundred dollar bills began throwing them, attracting as many as 1,000 people eager to get free money.

Video posted on Instagram showed people running through a casino as police officers dart around, before several people are seen geting up from the floor.

No injuries were reported, but police did make two misdemeanor arrests.

