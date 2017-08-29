Celebrities Mobilize To Raise Money For Harvey Victims

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — As Harvey continues to devastate the Houston area, Hollywood is gearing up to help out.
Kim Kardashian West and her famous siblings announced Tuesday they would give $500,000 to help Harvey victims. A spokeswoman for the reality star says half was given to the Red Cross, and the other half to the Salvation Army.
They are among several stars who’ve said publicly they are helping hurricane victims. Kevin Hart on Monday announced a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross for storm victims and called on his celebrity friends — like Beyonce, Jay Z, Chris Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — to follow suit.
Johnson, who says he and his family survived Hurricane Andrew, answered the call Tuesday.
Houston Texans star JJ Watt launched a fundraising drive Sunday, and raised $500,000 within two hours. With an assist from Houston Rockets star Chris Paul, who donated $50,000, Watt posted that the effort quickly surpassed initial $1 million goal and announced a new goal — $2 million.
