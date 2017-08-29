Panic At Supermarket After Car Chase Suspects Run Inside To Hide

PACOIMA (CBSLA.com) — Three suspects caused a panic late Monday night when they ran into a Pacoima supermarket following a high-speed pursuit out of North Hollywood.
Two women and a man ditched their car in the parking lot of Food 4 Less in Pacoima at about 11 p.m. and ran into the store after leading police on a pursuit. Moments later, customers scurried out of the store as police ran in.
The three were arrested a short time later. There were no reports of injuries.
Police began chasing the stolen van in North Hollywood about 15 minutes earlier.