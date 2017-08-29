3 Killed In Separate Crashes Throughout SoCal

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — It was a deadly morning on Southern California’s freeways and roads Tuesday.

Three people were killed in unrelated crashes throughout Southern California.

In Granada Hills, one person was killed in a motorcycle crash at about 4:29 a.m. on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway near Balboa Boulevard.

#SIG in sylmar 5at 210.. will be in effect till 8am — Jennifer Kim (@_JenniferKim) August 29, 2017

Three southbound lanes were closed for the investigation, and traffic was backed up on the eastbound 210 Freeway – which feeds into the 5 Freeway — all the way to Via Princessa. A SigAlert for the crash is expect to last until at least 8 a.m.

About an hour earlier, a crash at about 3:27 a.m. involved a sedan and a Caltrans truck on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. An Inland Empire man was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the Caltrans truck was out of the vehicle and not injured.

A contractor 4 #Caltrans leapt out of the way as small white car slammed into sign/truck on EB 91. @CBSLA @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/LnKDNn6wgT — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) August 29, 2017

The eastbound 91 Freeway was taken down to one lane but lanes were reopened before 6 a.m.

In Whittier, one person was killed after a vehicle slammed into a cement pillar outside Rose Hills Memorial Park at about 2:13 a.m. The impact of the crash made the pillar topple over, crushing the driver.