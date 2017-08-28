Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting With 2 Young Daughters In Back Seat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police say a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Monday as her two young daughters sat in the back seat of her car in South Los Angeles.

The shooting just after midnight in the 8300 block of South Central Avenue also wounded the woman’s husband and father of the girls, Los Angeles police Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez said.

“The mother was in the front passenger seat and the father was driving. The children, ages 3 and 5-years-old, were in the back seat when the shooting happened,” Bojorquez said.

The mother died at the scene and the father was wounded but was expected to survive. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The couple was in their 20s.

Her name was being withheld pending family notification.

The 5-year-old child suffered cuts from broken glass but the 3-year-old was unhurt, Bojorquez said.

A description of the killer or the suspect vehicle was not available.

“The father was being taken to a hospital so I don’t know if he was undergoing treatment or just unable to communicate about the shooting, but we have nothing at this point,” Bojorquez added before dawn.

The attack was likely gang-related, Bojorquez said and the investigation would be handled by the gang unit.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the LAPD’s 77th Street Division at (213) 485-4164.

