Suspicious Package Forces Evacuations At Riverside County Sheriff’s Headquarters

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Five people were hospitalized as a precaution after a suspicious package was found at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department headquarters.
The package was found shortly after 8:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the building at 4095 Lemon St. There were no details provided on what type of package was found or what it might have contained.
Five people who had contact with the package hospitalized after undergoing a decontamination procedure as a precuation, authorities said. None of the five complained of any medial issues.
A hazmat team worked to determine the contents of the package as the sheriff’s headquarters remained open. There was no threat to the surrounding area, officials said.
