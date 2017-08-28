Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Near Trendy Melrose Avenue

Win Universal Studios Hollywood™ California Neighbor PassesCBS2/KCAL9 is giving viewers a chance to win Universal Studios HollywoodTM Family 4-Packs of 1-Day General Admission tickets or a Grand Prize of the California Neighbor Passes!

Pass to WinCBS2 and Jack in the Box are teaming up to give you a chance to test your arm, drop back and pass your way into winning big at this year’s Pass To Win competition!

Win a Lance 1475 Travel TrailerCBS2/KCAL9 are teaming up with RVIA to give viewers a chance to win a 2018 Lance 1475 Ultra-Light Travel Trailer!

Survivor Casting CallCBS2 and Mathis Brothers want to know WHO YOU ARE and WHY WOULD YOU MAKE THE ULTIMATE SURVIVOR…it’s time for the Survivor Open Call!