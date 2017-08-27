Flooding Causes Houston TV Station To Evacuate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Staff at a Houston television station broadcasting live coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey had to evacuate after water from nearby flood-prone Buffalo Bayou started to gush into the building.
KHOU-TV tweeted images Sunday of water pushing through a front door and flooding the lobby. Other images showed sand bags placed against another door had failed to stop the water that was already ankle deep.
Floodwaters around 6:30 a.m. Sunday began seeping into the first-floor studio of KHOU, which is the CBS affiliate in the nation’s fourth largest city. The anchors and news operations then moved to a second floor as live coverage of Harvey continued.
Later tweets say the station was being evacuated due to flooding.
The station last flooded in 2001 during Tropical Storm Allison.
