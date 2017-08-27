Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In L.A.

Filed Under: best of, best of l.a., Best of Los Angeles, Eat See Play, Eat.See.Play, Hispanic Heritage Month, Jane Lasky, Play
(credit: Lorna Roberts/shutterstock)
From the middle of September until the middle of October, Hispanic Heritage Month takes place, a meaningful time for Angelenos who love to celebrate our city which is rooted in the richness of all the Latin countries in the world. To participate, explore five top ways to commemorate the Hispanic aspect of the City of Angels, as detailed below. 
gcm c Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In L.A.

(credit: Melissa Mondesir)


Grand Central Market 
317 S. Broadway 
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 624-2378
www.grandcentralmarket.com

Take a diverse Hispanic culinary tour at this downtown landmark, the indoor Grand Central Market, which dates way back to 1917. Situated at the bottom of legendary Angels Flight, this inviting venue’s explosion of tasty food finds includes a plethora of Latin grocery products–like imported moles at Chiles Secos–as well as fried plantains, yuca con chicharron and other treats served the Salvadorian way at Sarita’s Pupuseria.

shutterstock 182904044 Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In L.A.

(credit: Fer Gregory/shutterstock)


Mexican Independence Day
El Pueblo de Los Angeles
125 Paseo De La Plaza
Los Angeles, CA  90012
(213) 485-8372
www.elpueblo.lacity.org
Date: September 16 through September 17, 2017 at 10 a.m. 

Celebrate Mexican Independence from Spain at this typical Spanish village that represents Los Angeles’ origins. The forty-four downtown acres that make up El Pueblo, the oldest section of the City of Angels and dating back to 1781, are alive and festive in the middle of September with all kinds of treats like traditional song and dance, cultural activities, Hispanic food booths and a lot of joyful participants. Viva Mexico. 

shutterstock 435545746 Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In L.A.

(credit: Brian A Jackson/shutterstock)


Disney’s Aladdin Dual Language Edition/Edicion De Lenguaje Dual
The Los Angeles Theatre Center
514 S. Spring St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013 
(213) 489-0994
www.thelatc.org
Date: September 8 through September 17, 2017

This is a great time to take this cross cultural tale to heart, courtesy The Los Angeles Theatre Center: Aladdin takes place in Agrabah, a destination that was once totally bilingual. A genie’s magic lamp in the wrong hands changed this so that the people in the palace would speak only Spanish and the people in the streets would speak only English. This put a strain on Aladdin because when he met Jazmin in the town marketplace, he couldn’t be understood. Still, love conquers all as the outcome of this endearing tale is told in true bilingual fashion.

crowds Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In L.A.

(Credit: Los Angeles Times)


Los Angeles Book & Family Festival 
LA Plaza De Culturas Y Artes
501 N Main St. 
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 542-6200
www.lapca.org
Date: September 17, 2017 

Monterey Park gets even more literal than usual as the Los Angeles Latino Book & Family Festival takes place to celebrating the written word expressly for this Hispanic community. If you attend, expect a book fair, the appearance of bilingual authors, workshops and musical performances that will make you get up and dance. Promise. 

shutterstock 453804937 Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In L.A.

(credit: BestStockFoto/shutterstock)


Broken Spanish
1050 S. Flower St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1460
www.brokenspanish.com

Mexican fare will be especially appreciate during Hispanic Heritage Month at this downtown establishment that has modernized the favored cuisine such that even the most discerning foodie will rave about his or her meal at Broken Spanish. Expect the unexpected like tamales made with lamb neck, king oyster mushrooms and cheese from Oaxaca at this sleek place to eat and be merry, especially if you opt to sample some sensational crafted cocktails like the Tranquilizer, made with a lot of varied ingredients including Mexican cane rum,  Julian’s Coconut Cream, orgeat syrup and lime juice. Salud!

By Jane Lasky
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch