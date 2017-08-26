TRACKING HARVEY:
Masked Men Rob Sunland Gas Station At Gunpoint

SUNLAND (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for two armed men who robbed a Sunland gas station while donning ski masks early Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred at a Shell gas station in the 8400 block of Foothill Boulevard just after 3 a.m. According to Los Angeles police, two suspects in blue ski masks and blue surgical gloves entered the station and demanded cash from the clerk. One was brandishing a revolver.

After taking about $600 in cash from the register, along with a cell phone, the two fled on foot, police said. No one was hurt.

The suspects were described as Black, between 18 and 25 years of age and 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall.

