Fans Unhappy With Rams’ Preseason Loss In ‘Battle of LA’ Vs. Chargers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams failed to recreate the magic of last Saturday against the Oakland Raiders, losing the so-called “Battle of L.A.” to their in-town rivals the Los Angeles Chargers by just two points. The final score was 21-19.

Despite this being a preseason game, Rams fans immediately jumped down quarterback Jared Goff’s throat. The 2016 number one NFL draft pick lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and gave up an interception.

Jared Goff follows up fumble six with absolutely horrifying interception. Rams are back. — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) August 27, 2017

That's right #LA… Check the final score of @Chargers vs #Rams. WE WILL WIN THE LA MARKET. — MariaKarmina (@MariaKarmina) August 27, 2017

#RAMS. It's clear #MANNION deserves to be the QB — Dr. Robert Klapper (@DrRobertKlapper) August 27, 2017

Los Angeles #Rams QB Jared Goff turns it over twice in loss to Chargers https://t.co/ZQM1VrxhAa — Ramblin' Fan (@RamblinFan) August 27, 2017

