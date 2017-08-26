Fans Unhappy With Rams’ Preseason Loss In ‘Battle of LA’ Vs. Chargers

Rams QB Jared Goff lost a fumble and gave up an interception, dashing fans' hopes of winning the so-called "Battle of L.A."
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: Travis Benjamin #12 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes the pass during the preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams failed to recreate the magic of last Saturday against the Oakland Raiders, losing the so-called “Battle of L.A.” to their in-town rivals the Los Angeles Chargers by just two points. The final score was 21-19.

Despite this being a preseason game, Rams fans immediately jumped down quarterback Jared Goff’s throat. The 2016 number one NFL draft pick lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and gave up an interception.

