Possible Armed Man Holed Up In Compton Home

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) – Deputies were engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed man who was barricaded inside a Compton home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began just before 10 a.m. when deputies responded to 911 call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Kalsman Avenue.

The suspect may have placed a shotgun to a person’s head, the sheriff’s department said.

As of 2:30 p.m., Special Weapons and Crisis Negotiation teams were surrounding a home there. A child may be with the suspect, an LASD spokesperson told CBS2. It was unclear how many people may be inside the home.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

The exact circumstances of the standoff were not confirmed.

