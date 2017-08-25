Inmate Makes Escape Attempt During Courthouse Bus Transfer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An inmate tried to escape Friday from the bus bay at the criminal justice center in downtown Los Angeles but was quickly caught, authorities said.
The inmate made his attempt at about 9:15 a.m. from the area where inmates are unloaded and loaded onto buses at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, 210 W. Temple St., according Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Rouzan.
“He ran, but he only got as far as the security booth,” Rouzan said.
Deputies were checking to make sure all the other inmates were accounted for, he said.
