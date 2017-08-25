border patrol, immigration, drugs, marijuana, pot, trump, border fence, mexico, arizona, douglas

Border Patrol Seizes Nearly 100-Pound Pot Bundle Launched Over AZ Border Fence

Agents seized the package of marijuana after spotting it flying over the border fence.
96-pound bundle of marijuana launched over border in Douglas, Ariz. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

DOUGLAS, ARIZ. (AP) — Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have seized a nearly 100-pound bundle of marijuana after spotting it flying over the border fence.

Surveillance video on Wednesday captured the large package launching through the air over the fence from Mexico to the U.S. Agents on the ground found a large, plastic-wrapped bundle worth about $48,000.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Dixon said drug smugglers are increasingly launching massive bundles of pot over the border fence, posing a danger to nearby residents and businesses because of the weight of the bundles. She said she knew of one incident in which a bundle went through the roof of a dog house.

It’s unclear what smugglers used to launch this particular package, but in the past they’ve used home-made catapults and air cannons.

