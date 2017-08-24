Worker Dies On Bel Air Construction Site

BEL AIR (CBSLA.com) – A worker died Thursday at a construction site in the Bel Air Estates area.
Firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North Stradella Road at about 12:20 p.m. on a report of a “significant medical emergency” about 300 feet down a graded hillside, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
The 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
The accident was being investigated.
