Worker Dies On Bel Air Construction Site

BEL AIR (CBSLA.com) – A worker died Thursday at a construction site in the Bel Air Estates area.

Firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North Stradella Road at about 12:20 p.m. on a report of a “significant medical emergency” about 300 feet down a graded hillside, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The accident was being investigated.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

