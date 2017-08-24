Three Tickets Sold In California Match 5 Out Of 6 Powerball Numbers

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — At least three people in California are not totally disappointed with last night’s Powerball drawing.
Tickets with five of the six winning numbers from Tuesday night’s Powerball drawing were sold in California, including one at a Ralphs in Newport Beach.
Two more of those tickets were sold in Northern California – one in Milpitas, and the other in Daly City.
Five out of six is no small thing – those three tickets are worth $818,240 each.
One ticket matching all six winning Powerball numbers was sold at a small convenience store in Massachusetts, just six miles northwest of Boston.
The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and Powerball number 4. That ticket is worth nearly $759 million.