Best Restaurants In Westwood

Situated between Brentwood and Beverly Hills, the enclave of Westwood is most notable as the city where UCLA sits. Aside from the UCLA campus though, there are a bevy of terrific eateries not to be missed.



Napa Valley Grille

1100 Glendon Ave #100

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 824-3322

www.napavalleygrille.com 1100 Glendon Ave #100Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 824-3322 As one of Westwood’s more upscale eateries, Napa Valley Grille is a staple in the area for fine dining. Serving fine American cuisine, the name of the game here is recipes recreating food you’d find in wine country. Using seasonal ingredients and artisan products, menu items include everything from brick oven flatbreads, steaks of all kinds, as well as other main dishes like oven roasted duck breast, albacore tuna, jidori chicken breast and more. Looking for a great cocktail or fine wine with your meal? No problem. The restaurant, which prides itself on recreating Northern California wine country spirit, offers a generous wine menu of sparkling, white and red wine options, as well as seasonal cocktails. Beer and other unique refreshments are also offered.



Diddy Riese

926 Broxton Avenue

Westwood, CA 90024

(310) 208-0448

www.diddyriese.com 926 Broxton AvenueWestwood, CA 90024(310) 208-0448 Westwood’s Diddy Riese guarantees delicious confections throughout the year. You can spot it by the long line around the block of those waiting to get in to bite into their warm and delicious cookies, ice cream sandwiches and ice cream. The line does move quickly though, so don’t be discouraged that you won’t get to experience their tasty desserts and treats. Mix and match cookies, make your own ice cream sandwich, and bite into scoops of ice cream with all types of flavors. Diddy Riese also offers sundaes, and more.



Pitfire Pizza

2018 Westwood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 481-9860

www.pitfirepizza.com 2018 Westwood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 481-9860 Pizza aficionados flock here to create their own pizza pies. Since it’s opening, Pitfire Pizza has become the go to pizzeria in town. The Westwood eatery offers a huge selection of options including vegan, cheese and gluten free crust options. Or, opt for small plates, salads, sandwiches, pastas, dessert, beer/wine and a kids menu. If you’re here just for pizza, step up to the counter, choose your ingredients, and watch it created in front of you!



CAVA

1073 Broxton Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 860-6288

www.cava.com 1073 Broxton AveLos Angeles, CA 90024(310) 860-6288 Featuring fast and casual Mediterranean food, CAVA uses local ingredients to create delicious grain bowls, salads, pita sandwiches and other unique eats you won’t want to miss out on. Los Angeles boasts four other locations for this eatery throughout the city thanks to chef and founder Dimitri Moshovitis. Whatever you order, it blends spices and flavors in every offering. Make sure to try one of their bowls, which include toppings.



Fundamental LA

1303 Westwood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 444-7581

www.fundamental-la.com 1303 Westwood BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90024(310) 444-7581 Situated just south of Wilshire Boulevard and Westwood’s center is Fundamental L.A. The small eatery on Westwood Boulevard can be tough to find, but once found, you’ll be glad you did. Serving up dishes with fresh farmer’s market ingredients that are beautiful plated, the menu here changes, however expect items like burrata with almonds, a pork chop with maple, fish sauce and roasted brussels sprouts, a burger with carmelized onions and American cheese, and 1000 Island dressing, and other tasty bites.