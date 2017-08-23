Wild Video: Man Jumps On Tow Truck Repossessing Car

Filed Under: Car Repossession, Caught On Video, Compton, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A man jumped on the back of a tow truck that drove wildly in an attempt to lose the two cars chasing after him, and it was all caught on video.

Sparks flew as a repossessed car hitched to the back of a tow truck dragged on the asphalt, swinging wildly from one way to another while driving from Compton to Long Beach.

One of the drivers chasing after the truck recorded the entire pursuit, which included a man breaking the back window with a crowbar.

The car was swerving around, and the man on the back of the tow truck on top of it like a horse, said Ismenia Quintanilla, who witnessed it.

“It was crazy,” she said.

Long Beach police finally pulled over the tow truck driver, but neither man was arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch