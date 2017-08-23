Wild Video: Man Jumps On Tow Truck Repossessing Car

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A man jumped on the back of a tow truck that drove wildly in an attempt to lose the two cars chasing after him, and it was all caught on video.
Sparks flew as a repossessed car hitched to the back of a tow truck dragged on the asphalt, swinging wildly from one way to another while driving from Compton to Long Beach.
One of the drivers chasing after the truck recorded the entire pursuit, which included a man breaking the back window with a crowbar.
The car was swerving around, and the man on the back of the tow truck on top of it like a horse, said Ismenia Quintanilla, who witnessed it.
“It was crazy,” she said.
Long Beach police finally pulled over the tow truck driver, but neither man was arrested.