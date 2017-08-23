South Pasadena Father To Be Sentenced Wednesday For Killing Son

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA.com) — A South Pasadena man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing his 5-year-old son and burying his body in Santa Barbara County will be sentenced Wednesday.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. is facing 25 years to life in state prison for the killing of Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr. He is expected to give a statement at his sentencing, his attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez told KNX 1070.

Andressian, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Cathryn Brougham.

He was initially arrested April 22, then released three days later due to lack of evidence. He was arrested again June 23 in Las Vegas, sporting dyed light-colored hair, and was returned to Los Angeles County June 30 after waiving extradition.

LATEST COVERAGE: The Case of Aramazd Andressian Jr.

The boy’s body was found the same day near the Lake Cachuma Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County, in an area that had been searched before.

Authorities said Andressian killed his son in the midst of a bitter divorce from his estranged wife, Ana Estevez.

Estevez attended the brief court hearing earlier this month in Alhambra, carrying her son’s ashes in an urn. Crying erupted in the courtroom when Andressian admitted killing the boy.

Authorities have not said disclosed how the boy died.

Deputy District Attorney Craig Hum said earlier this month that it’s the prosecution’s position that “the evidence clearly supports the fact that it was planned, that it was premeditated, it was deliberate, he had this in mind before he actually committed the murder.”

But Hum told reporters the prosecution didn’t feel there was sufficient evidence to support a special circumstance allegation against Andressian in his son’s death, which could have led to a sentence of either death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Andressian’s attorney said that one of the reasons his client — who was on suicide watch at one point after his arrest — pleaded guilty early in the case was to avoid having the District Attorney’s Office file a special circumstance allegation against him.

Attorneys said there was no agreement worked out between the two sides involving the plea.

“He could not have gotten anything more if we had gone to trial,” Hum said, telling reporters he was “not really at liberty to say exactly when the murder occurred or how it occurred.”

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen alive at 1 a.m. April 21 leaving Disneyland with his father, who was found unconscious at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena the next day and was unable to account for the child’s whereabouts.

The elder Andressian told investigators he arrived at the park with his son and waited for the golf course to open, and admitted ingesting prescription medication that was not prescribed to him, according to Lt. Joe Mendoza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

The father said he did not remember what happened to his child or any details that were useful in locating the boy, according to Mendoza, who said a prescription bottle was found inside his car, which was doused inside and outside with gasoline.

According to a Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services report obtained by the Southern California News Group, Andressian told investigators around the time of his arrest in Las Vegas that he had “harmed” the boy and “left him.” He also told investigators where to find the boy’s body, according to the report.

According to Mendoza, the killing was “pre-planned” and took place between the time Andressian and his son left Disneyland and the father was discovered at the South Pasadena park.

The boy’s mother called authorities when the father failed to return him as planned.

Funeral services for the boy were held July 18 in South Pasadena, with Estevez reading a letter she wrote to her lost son.

“My dearest Piqui, at no time did I ever imagine having to write such a letter, nor did the thought of life without you ever enter my mind,” she said.

“Although I find myself living with an eternal shadow of devastation and emptiness because I don’t have you here with me, I want the world to see what an amazing child you were, through my eyes, and to see you as the gift that God blessed me with for five years, two months and two days.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)